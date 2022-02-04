Advertisement

Barkin’ Mad Coffee runs donation drive

Two pet-positive businesses are raising money for a community cause
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Barkin’ Mad Coffee in Calumet is hosting a donation drive for the month of February.

During business hours – you can drop off canned dog and cat food.

Barkin’ Mad Manager Hope Zander says the drive is to help bring a community together.

“Part of our mission at Barkin’ Mad Coffee is is to help animal rescue and engage community involvement,” said Zander. “So, for the month of February, we have partnered with CCHS (Copper Country Humane Society) on a ‘No Bowls Empty’ pet food canned drive.”

Zander says if you do happen to bring small bags of dry food her staff will accept it.

All food donations will be taken to the Copper Country Humane Society (CCHS).

CCHS Assistant Manager Rebecca Brink says contributions like wet food go a long way.

“I mean wet food is extremely important, cans of food, it’s a good way of hiding pills in it and trying to get that picky eater try to eat a little bit more,” said Brink. “Food drives are extremely beneficial to us.”

Donation drives are just one way of a community coming together for a cause.

Recently, a dog named Cole died at CCHS. Prior to Cole’s death, CCHS and the community came together to give him lots of love.

“But the community rallied, our vet, our amazing manager Becky, everybody worked so hard to do everything they could for this poor dog and unfortunately he did not end up making it,” said Brink. “But that dog got so much love and the best possible care before that.”

When you donate a can at Barkin’ Mad you are entered into a raffle contest with prizes for both pets and owners.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we can all spread love – even to our furry, four-legged friends.

