Advertisement

Barkin’ Mad Coffee host donation drive for February

Barkin' Mad Coffee Donation Drive
Barkin' Mad Coffee Donation Drive(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Barkin’ Mad Coffee in Calumet is hosting a donation drive for the month of February.

During business hours you can drop off canned dog and cat food. The manager of Barkin’ Mad Hope Zander says that the drive is to help bring a community together.

“Part of our mission at Barkin’s Mad Coffee is to help animal rescue and engage community involvement, so for the month of February we have partnered with CCHS on a ‘No Bowls Empty’ pet food canned drive,” she says.

Zander says if you do happen to bring small bags of dry food, they will accept it. All the food donated to the shop will be taken to the copper country humane society. CCHS says contributions like wet food go a long way.

“I mean wet food is extremely important, cans of food, it’s a good way of hiding pills in it and trying to get that picky eater to try to eat a little bit more and that kind of thing, food drives are extremely beneficial to us,” CCHS Assistant Manager Rebecca Brink says.

Donation drives are just one way of a community coming together for a cause. Recently a dog named Cole passed away, CCHS and the community came together to give this dog lots of love.

“But the community rallied, our vet, our amazing manager Becky, everybody worked so hard to do everything they could for this poor dog and unfortunately he did not end up making it but that dog got so much love and the best possible care before that,” she says.

When you do donate a can at Barkin’ Mad you are entered into a raffle contest with prizes for both pets and owners. With Valentine’s around the corner, we can all spread the love even to our furry friends.

Barkin’ Mad Coffee’s business hours is 6:30 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday through Friday and 8:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. on the weekends.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Daniel Nash of Marquette County was arrested in relation to child pornography on Feb. 2.
Marquette County man arrested for child pornography
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in...
No more tax on tampons for Michiganders
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house

Latest News

Powell Township Ski Day
Powell Township students kick off Honey Bear Classic event
Winter Carnival Ice Building
MTU fraternity builds ice building for upcoming carnival
Marquette area chocolate stores prepare for lots of Valentine's Day sales
Marquette area chocolate shops preparing for Valentine’s Day sales
Built by the Roberts family, Springer Landing has been at every ski jump tournament since 1996
Community excitement grows ahead of Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup