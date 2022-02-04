Barkin’ Mad Coffee host donation drive for February

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Barkin’ Mad Coffee in Calumet is hosting a donation drive for the month of February.

During business hours you can drop off canned dog and cat food. The manager of Barkin’ Mad Hope Zander says that the drive is to help bring a community together.

“Part of our mission at Barkin’s Mad Coffee is to help animal rescue and engage community involvement, so for the month of February we have partnered with CCHS on a ‘No Bowls Empty’ pet food canned drive,” she says.

Zander says if you do happen to bring small bags of dry food, they will accept it. All the food donated to the shop will be taken to the copper country humane society. CCHS says contributions like wet food go a long way.

“I mean wet food is extremely important, cans of food, it’s a good way of hiding pills in it and trying to get that picky eater to try to eat a little bit more and that kind of thing, food drives are extremely beneficial to us,” CCHS Assistant Manager Rebecca Brink says.

Donation drives are just one way of a community coming together for a cause. Recently a dog named Cole passed away, CCHS and the community came together to give this dog lots of love.

“But the community rallied, our vet, our amazing manager Becky, everybody worked so hard to do everything they could for this poor dog and unfortunately he did not end up making it but that dog got so much love and the best possible care before that,” she says.

When you do donate a can at Barkin’ Mad you are entered into a raffle contest with prizes for both pets and owners. With Valentine’s around the corner, we can all spread the love even to our furry friends.

Barkin’ Mad Coffee’s business hours is 6:30 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday through Friday and 8:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. on the weekends.

