Arctic chill lingers into Friday

Friday a.m. lows from 0s to -10s before transition to milder temperatures this weekend.
This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High pressure tracking northeast of Upper Michigan aids in clearing skies and diminishing lake effect snow along the south shore of Lake Superior. But the combination of clearer skies, calmer wind and existing snow pack keeps the Arctic chill in the U.P. through Friday -- morning lows from 0s to -10s (colder inland).

Temperatures trend towards the seasonal range this weekend, with southwest surface winds bringing in warmer air. However, a clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings widespread accumulating snow to Upper Michigan Saturday. Snow chances continue Sunday after the system exits the U.P. with the transition to lake effect snow -- potential weekend totals from 1″ to 10″ snowfall (highest east)

View NWS alerts in effect here.

Next week, a warm air ridge of high pressure delivers milder temperatures to Upper Michigan, with above seasonal highs in the 30s on Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers; cold

>Highs: 0s to 10s (coldest interior west)

Saturday: Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered light to moderate snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cool

>Highs: 20

