Advertisement

Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Police late Thursday identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke, confirming a name released earlier by activists.

The civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said the family told her that Locke didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

The search warrants have not been made public.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
Daniel Nash of Marquette County was arrested in relation to child pornography on Feb. 2.
Marquette County man arrested for child pornography
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula
Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished

Latest News

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45...
Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together
Thursday is the first day the athletes were able to start training at Pine Mountain.
Ski Jumpers start training runs at Pine Mountain ahead of Continental Cup
Steinhaus will offer a five-course meal, while Casa Calabria will have its full restaurant and...
Downtown Marquette restaurants prepare for Valentine’s Day
County road commissions from across Upper Michigan came together to discuss funding for roads...
Upper Peninsula Road Builders Association holds winter meeting