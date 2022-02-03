Western U.P. Health Department begins mask distribution

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) with offices in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon Counties has received KN95 masks for community distribution.

Community members can pick up a package of 5 masks beginning Feb. 3, by coming to their local health department office during normal business hours. There is a limit of 1 package, of 5 masks per person. KN95 masks will be given on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. A face mask must be worn to enter health department offices.

As COVID-19 continues on with the presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, getting vaccinated and boosted, as well as wearing a well-fitting mask over your mouth and nose in indoor public settings or crowds is crucial to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Free KN95 masks have been made available throughout Michigan as part of the state’s Mask Up. Mask Right campaign. Find additional distribution sites at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at (888) 535-6136. Visit www.wuphd.org for more information.

