Upper Peninsula Road Builders Association holds winter meeting

County road commissions from across Upper Michigan came together to discuss funding for roads and bridges.
Day one of the Upper Peninsula Road Builders Association's winter meeting
Day one of the Upper Peninsula Road Builders Association's winter meeting
By Vinny La Via
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some roads and bridges in Upper Michigan are in need of an upgrade.

Thursday, 14 U.P. county road commissions came together to address this concern.

It was day one of the Upper Peninsula Road Builders Association’s two-day winter meeting. “We get to see how other counties are dealing with [potentially] those same issues and try to help solve things on a cooperative level here in the U.P,” Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said.

The conference focused on funding for U.P. roads and bridges. According to the Michigan County Road Association, there is currently around $11 billion in state funding that could be used to improve bridges. “They are working really hard in Lansing to find sort of one-time uses for this money, and bridges are a nice fit for that because of their long life,” Michigan County Road Association Director Denise Donohue said.

$23 million will fund a bridge project in Luce County set to start this year. $186 million will fund multiple bridge projects in Gogebic County and one in Marquette County.

The Marquette County Road Commission says bridges across the U.S. are underfunded, noting the recent Frick Park bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. “One of the pushes that we will have is to make sure that there are enough bridge funds to adequately fund bridges here in the U.P. both at the state, federal, and the local level here so that we don’t have an incident as they had in Pittsburgh,” Iwanicki said.

The commission says it also hopes to use state, federal, and local funding for the county’s roads. Citing a $42 million need for numbered roads, like County Road 480, and an $82 million need for subdivision roads.

The Marquette County Road Commission says its annual budget from state gas taxes and license plate fees is around $10 million. It says this money is only about one-twelfth of the amount needed to fix outdated roads, highways, and bridges in the county.

Because of this, the commission says it needs to use its funds wisely.

