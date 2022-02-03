Advertisement

Stash Crafters Lounge now open in Ishpeming

Stash Crafters Lounge exterior
Stash Crafters Lounge exterior(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s newest business is now open and it’s for crafters. It’s called Stash Crafters Lounge and they feature a wide selection of hand-dyed artisan yarns for those with the crafty touch.

The store is located on Cleveland Avenue in Ishpeming and the owner is looking to expand and include different types of crafts and possibly host classes. She says now is a great time to get creative.

“I’m happy to have my doors open and I’m grateful that I’m here and I just feel like this is a beautiful opportunity for people to get together and also so inspire their creativity again and that, I think, we all need right now,” said Saralise Sophia, Owner of Stash Crafters Lounge.

The Stash Crafters Lounge is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula
Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished
A file photo of the rebuilt ski jump at Pine Mountain, the home of the Continental Cup.
What to know if you’re going to the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup

Latest News

Day one of the Upper Peninsula Road Builders Association's winter meeting
Upper Peninsula Road Builders Association holds winter meeting
Downtown Marquette restaurants preparing for Valentine's Day
Downtown Marquette restaurants prepare for Valentine’s Day
Marquette Rotary sees successful Pennies for Polio campaign
LSCP now partnering with city of Ishpeming