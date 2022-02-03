Stash Crafters Lounge now open in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s newest business is now open and it’s for crafters. It’s called Stash Crafters Lounge and they feature a wide selection of hand-dyed artisan yarns for those with the crafty touch.

The store is located on Cleveland Avenue in Ishpeming and the owner is looking to expand and include different types of crafts and possibly host classes. She says now is a great time to get creative.

“I’m happy to have my doors open and I’m grateful that I’m here and I just feel like this is a beautiful opportunity for people to get together and also so inspire their creativity again and that, I think, we all need right now,” said Saralise Sophia, Owner of Stash Crafters Lounge.

The Stash Crafters Lounge is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.