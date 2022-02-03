Ski Jumpers start training runs at Pine Mountain ahead of Continental Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - We are two days away from the 82nd Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup. Today, ski jumpers began to train on-site.

One by one, the jumpers flew off the new tower at Pine Mountain during practice training today. 40 athletes from 10 different countries will compete this weekend.

“Each country is limited to four athletes that can ski in the Olympic Games. We are getting athlete number five, six, and seven, essentially the alternates. Some powerful teams like Austria, Germany, Slovenia, and Norway will be here, said Eric Hiatt, Continental Cup Chief of Competition.

American ski jumping legends like Willie Erickson are eager to see new talent.

“The ski jump put Iron Mountain on the map throughout Europe because the skiers love to come here and jump,” said Willie Erickson, 1960 U.S. Olympic Ski Jumper.

All the way from Italy, Alex Insam is 24-years-old, and he was in the Olympics four years ago. This is the first time he is jumping at Pine Mountain.

“It’s pretty amazing. It is very similar to the ski flying hill, because of the wind you can fly really far. It’s really nice,” Insam said.

Insam and three other Italians are competing this weekend. American jumpers were practicing today, too.

“I have been competing internationally since I was 15. That includes multiple junior world championships, and also senior world championships,” said Andrew Urlaub, American Continental Cup Jumper.

Urlaub is 20-years-old and from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. This will be the third time competing at Pine Mountain. He says his favorite part about the new hill is how accessible it is.

“The old jump was a little tight for space at the top, and it was very cold since we did not have a warming hut. It’s much bigger up there... I do miss the uniqueness of the old hill; it will be missed. In modern ski jumping, this hill is perfect,” Urlaub explained.

Urlaub and Insam have a simple message for the community, to come cheer and have fun.

The fun begins Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Starting on Friday, you will need a button to gain access to the ski jump. Access to the top of the hill is restricted. Weekend buttons will be on sale at the gate for $35 for adults and $25 for students. Children 10 and under are free.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.