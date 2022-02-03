Advertisement

Shannon’s Home Cooking shares breakfast casserole recipe

Tia Trudgeon makes a breakfast casserole at Shannon's Home Cooking.
Tia Trudgeon makes a breakfast casserole at Shannon's Home Cooking.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 3, 2022
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon Greathouse, the namesake of Shannon’s Home Cooking, has a recipe idea for when you just don’t know what to make.

Better yet, this recipe calls for leftovers and ingredients you likely have floating around your pantry.

To whip up her breakfast casserole, all you need is

1) starch- potatoes, rice, pasta, etc.

2) meat and/or vegetables- canned or leftovers are great!

3) gravy or can of cream of mushroom/chicken or cheesy broccoli soup

4) sour cream (optional, adds creaminess)

5) shredded cheese

Layer the ingredients and bake at 375F for 25-30 minutes, or until cheese is golden brown.

Watch the videos below to see how it’s all put together...

Shannon's Home Cooking shares a breakfast casserole recipe + modifications for personalization.
Tia Trudgeon bakes a breakfast casserole at Shannon's Home Cooking.

Shannon’s Home Cooking is located at 120 N. Pine Street, Gwinn.

