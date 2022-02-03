Shannon’s Home Cooking shares breakfast casserole recipe

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon Greathouse, the namesake of Shannon’s Home Cooking, has a recipe idea for when you just don’t know what to make.

Better yet, this recipe calls for leftovers and ingredients you likely have floating around your pantry.

To whip up her breakfast casserole, all you need is

1) starch- potatoes, rice, pasta, etc.

2) meat and/or vegetables- canned or leftovers are great!

3) gravy or can of cream of mushroom/chicken or cheesy broccoli soup

4) sour cream (optional, adds creaminess)

5) shredded cheese

Layer the ingredients and bake at 375F for 25-30 minutes, or until cheese is golden brown.

Shannon’s Home Cooking is located at 120 N. Pine Street, Gwinn.

