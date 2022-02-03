Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie asks community to support local Olympian Abby Roque

Abby Roque of Sault Ste. Marie is suiting up to compete with the USA Women’s Hockey Team in...
Abby Roque of Sault Ste. Marie is suiting up to compete with the USA Women’s Hockey Team in Beijing.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Abby Roque of Sault Ste. Marie is suiting up to compete with the USA Women’s Hockey Team in Beijing.

The Winter Olympics run from Feb. 3-17. The City of Sault Ste. Marie asked the community in a Facebook post to turn the Soo red, white and blue in support of Roque. They are using #Roquethesoo to spread the word.

The community is encouraged to show their support with signs, window decorations and good luck messages.

