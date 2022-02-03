Sault Ste. Marie asks community to support local Olympian Abby Roque

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Abby Roque of Sault Ste. Marie is suiting up to compete with the USA Women’s Hockey Team in Beijing.

The Winter Olympics run from Feb. 3-17. The City of Sault Ste. Marie asked the community in a Facebook post to turn the Soo red, white and blue in support of Roque. They are using #Roquethesoo to spread the word.

The community is encouraged to show their support with signs, window decorations and good luck messages.

