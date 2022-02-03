Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally for Donald Trump.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally for Donald Trump.(CNN, Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani revealed himself as a contestant at the end of a taping of the popular TV show “The Masked Singer” Wednesday, prompting two of the judges to walk out.

According to a source with the show, judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off stage when Giuliani unmasked himself.

Neither judge offered comment on the incident.

Giuliani became a polarizing figure when he insisted the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump despite lack of evidence.

He’s also been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Contestants on “The Masked Singer” perform in costumes, which hide their identity until the end of the show, when an eliminated contestant is unmasked.

The episode with Giuliani is expected to air on Fox next month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula
Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished
A file photo of the rebuilt ski jump at Pine Mountain, the home of the Continental Cup.
What to know if you’re going to the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup

Latest News

A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
U.S. says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in...
No more tax on tampons for Michiganders
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after opening fire on bus, killing 1