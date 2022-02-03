Open house celebrates renovated DICSA kitchen

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight celebrated the renovated Dickinson-Iron Community Services Agency (DICSA) kitchen. The project cost nearly $340,000.

The complete overhaul started in the summer of 2020. In 2021, DICSA delivered over $115,000 meals to seniors across Dickinson and Iron counties with limited access to a kitchen.

The new facility will enhance the agency’s ability to provide the Meals on Wheels program.

“Our staff here especially have worked through all kinds of hoops and hurdles to get to this point. We were kitchen-less for a long time. We had community partners who allowed us to use their space in the meantime so we could keep serving our meals while this was being constructed,” said Kristin Sommerfeld, DICSA Executive Director.

The new kitchen is larger and more efficient than the old one. Sommerfeld says staff can serve about 200 meals a day.

