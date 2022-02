LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted on Facebook Thursday that Michigan’s tampon tax is officially repealed.

Michiganders will now save hundreds on products they need, her post said.

Today, Michigan’s tampon tax is officially repealed. Michiganders will now save hundreds on the products they need. Posted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Whitmer signed the bills in November 2021. See previous coverage here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.