Munising DDA announces downtown banner design contest

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising DDA announced their annual downtown banner design contest.

The art contest is aimed at beautifying downtown Munising and individuals are encouraged to submit banner designs they feel would make the downtown district more welcoming to residents and visitors. The theme for this year’s contest is “what makes Munising unique”.

Kathy Reynolds, Munising DDA executive director, explained what the contest means to the community.

“I think the kids and adults that enter their designs are really proud, they hang all summer. We have a lot of people that come to town and see the banners hanging up. It’s a really neat thing.”

The winners of the contest will have their banners displayed on Munising avenue and will receive cash prizes of $300, $200, and $100 dollars.

