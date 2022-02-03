Advertisement

Marquette Rotary sees successful Pennies for Polio campaign

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Rotary has been successful with their annual Pennies for Polio campaign. They collected more than $900 in change since last October.

The Rotary Club then matched that amount and then the Bill and Melinda gates foundation matched that total 2-1. in total they were able to yield $3,700 for the campaign to wipe out polio world-wide.

“What people don’t realize is that those pennies and nickels and dimes all add up as we’ve seen in terms of the amount we were able to raise,” said Russ Magnaghi, from the Marquette Rotary.

Next year they’re looking to use smaller containers, like coffee cans, instead of jugs. That will make them easier to move and place them near cash registers in participating businesses.

