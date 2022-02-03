Marquette County man arrested for child pornography

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation conducted by the Forsyth Township Police Department lead to the arrest of Daniel Nash, 21, of Marquette County, for child pornography-related offenses.

Formerly of Forsyth Township, Nash was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at his residence at an apartment complex in the City of Marquette.

There was a lengthy investigation into Nash’s online activity involving minors prior to the arrest. A search warrant was executed at Nash’s residence, where police found multiple internet-capable devices which were seized as evidence.

After a review of this case, a thirty-count felony warrant was authorized by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges are as follows; Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material (10 counts), Child Sexually Abusive Activity (5 counts), Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (15 counts).

The Forsyth Township Police Department and MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourage parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

