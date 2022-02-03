Advertisement

LSCP now partnering with city of Ishpeming

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership has a new member. The city of Ishpeming has officially entered into a contract with the economic development organization.

The LSCP is focusing on helping the city in three areas, communications, neighborhood improvement and blight, and becoming a redevelopment ready community. The LSCP CEO says ultimately this can help Ishpeming with staffing issues too.

“I think this is going to be a really great opportunity and investment for the city of Ishpeming and we’re hopeful that it’s something that could be expanded and other communities could participate in a similar kind of model because it’s something that all small local governments deal with is just that lack of staff time,” said LSCP CEO Sarah Lucas.

The LSCP has similar contracts with other municipalities including Negaunee and Marquette County.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula
Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished
A file photo of the rebuilt ski jump at Pine Mountain, the home of the Continental Cup.
What to know if you’re going to the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup

Latest News

Day one of the Upper Peninsula Road Builders Association's winter meeting
Upper Peninsula Road Builders Association holds winter meeting
Downtown Marquette restaurants preparing for Valentine's Day
Downtown Marquette restaurants prepare for Valentine’s Day
Marquette Rotary sees successful Pennies for Polio campaign
Stash Crafters Lounge exterior
Stash Crafters Lounge now open in Ishpeming