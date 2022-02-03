LSCP now partnering with city of Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership has a new member. The city of Ishpeming has officially entered into a contract with the economic development organization.

The LSCP is focusing on helping the city in three areas, communications, neighborhood improvement and blight, and becoming a redevelopment ready community. The LSCP CEO says ultimately this can help Ishpeming with staffing issues too.

“I think this is going to be a really great opportunity and investment for the city of Ishpeming and we’re hopeful that it’s something that could be expanded and other communities could participate in a similar kind of model because it’s something that all small local governments deal with is just that lack of staff time,” said LSCP CEO Sarah Lucas.

The LSCP has similar contracts with other municipalities including Negaunee and Marquette County.

