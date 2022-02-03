Advertisement

Iron County fire department hosts poker fundraiser on Saturday

The fundraiser will help the Caspian-Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department purchase new safety equipment and air packs.
The department is fully volunteer, and is always looking for more help
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASPIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - In Iron County, one volunteer fire department will host a poker game night fundraiser on Saturday.

The Caspian-Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department has hosted poker nights for over 10 years. The fundraiser will directly benefit the fire department. The entry fee is $20, and snacks and drinks will be provided.

The department says keeping the volunteer operation running is costly.

“For improvements, we want to work towards getting all the gear replaced. Gear is only good for about 10 years and then it needs to start getting replaced. Anytime you get burn marks, the gear [must] be replaced. We are working on different sets here and there, trying to get them replaced as quickly as possible,” said Brandon Maki, Caspian-Gaastra Fire Department Lieutenant.

A full set of gear for one firefighter can cost several thousand dollars. The event is this Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

