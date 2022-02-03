Father Marquette Catholic Academy to host Enrollment Night February 16

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The event is Wednesday, February 16 at the academy from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can expect to meet the teachers, learn about the curriculum, and see the classrooms.

Principal Dr. Jessica Betz says she has been busy preparing to welcome families and students. If you can’t make it to Enrollment Night, call (906) 225- 1129 to schedule a private tour.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.