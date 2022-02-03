Advertisement

Father Marquette Catholic Academy to host Enrollment Night February 16

You can see the classrooms and learn about the curriculum at the academy from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The event is Wednesday, February 16 at the academy from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can expect to meet the teachers, learn about the curriculum, and see the classrooms.

Principal Dr. Jessica Betz says she has been busy preparing to welcome families and students. If you can’t make it to Enrollment Night, call (906) 225- 1129 to schedule a private tour.

Click here for more information.

