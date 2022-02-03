Advertisement

Downtown Marquette restaurants prepare for Valentine’s Day

Steinhaus will offer a five-course meal, while Casa Calabria will have its full restaurant and bar menu
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Valentine’s Day is just eleven days away, and restaurants are getting ready to welcome couples for a lovely evening.

After a slow holiday last year because of the pandemic, Steinhaus expects to have a busy night this time around.

“Currently, we are halfway booked,” said Manager and Bartender Bob Vogt. “We are seating a total of 80 people, and we have 40 people coming in at the moment. We are doing only reservations for couples or groups of two.”

Vogt advises those hoping to dine out to reserve a table as soon as possible.

For $125, the couple or group will have a five-course meal and a glass of champagne. The restaurant is also serving a special cocktail called the Bizzy Izzy High Ball. Sales from the cocktail will benefit Social Justice For Us.

“Everyone who purchases it, all of the proceeds from that cocktail will go towards charity,” Vogt explained. “We are re-running that cocktail for the entire month, and we will be including that for our Valentine’s Day dinner.”

Casa Calabria saw only 50% capacity last Valentine’s Day and lots of takeout orders. General Manager Jimmy Johnson says this time should be different.

“We’ll be used to the increase in takeout,” he said, “and I think it will be good to get back to the normality of everything also.”

A full restaurant and bar menu will be offered to customers. Some best Valentine’s Day sellers include Pasta Milano, Lasagna, and House-Cut Steak. Customers will also have the option to enjoy a Seasonal Cannoli as a dessert special.

“If you do have a party of two, then you can call ahead up to an hour beforehand,” Johnson stated.

Casa Calabria will be open from 3-9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, while Steinhaus’s hours will be from 4-10 p.m.

