Dickinson County Healthcare System officially joins Marshfield Clinic Health System

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Healthcare and Marshfield Clinic Health System have finalized its affiliation agreement that brings Marshfield Clinic Health System to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The partnership will create a regional hub for Marshfield Clinic Health System in the Upper Peninsula.

“The future of healthcare for our community and our region is now more capable and more secure than ever,” said Chuck Nelson, CEO of Dickinson County Healthcare System. “We will move local and regional healthcare to even higher levels of quality and accessibility by expanding locally based services, providers and locations.”

Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO, said it’s crucial that rural communities like Dickinson County have local access to quality healthcare.

“Our integrated approach allows us to offer the full continuum of health care and services in communities that truly need it,” Turney said. “Patients and rural residents deserve access to excellent care how, when and where they want to receive it, and we are proud to deliver on this promise to the Upper Peninsula.”

DCH and Marshfield Clinic signed a definitive affiliation agreement in January, which received unanimous approval from the Dickinson County Healthcare board of directors, and have completed the closing process.

With the affiliation agreement in place, Marshfield Clinic Health System will begin formally incorporating its care and operational support system into all Dickinson hospital and clinic locations. This process will take several months with the focus on expanding locally provided outpatient surgeries, supporting DCH’s large pediatric team within Marshfield Children’s Hospital, and growing DCH’s primary care provider team with a powerful provider recruiting network. Integrating Marshfield Clinic’s team and resources will also enhance emergency services, strengthening the exceptional care already provided by DCH.

Another primary focus of the partnership is constructing a new state-of-the-art cancer center, which will bring a full spectrum of oncology services to the region. The center will build on the multi-million-dollar capital expenditures for a highly advanced linear accelerator, providing radiation treatment and nuclear medicine technology for cancer diagnostics and allowing patients to receive cancer treatments closer to home.

The hospital and clinics’ names and branding will be announced in the coming months as the incorporation process is completed.

Administrators of both systems are optimistic about the future of healthcare across the region. DCH CEO Nelson noted, “As the only physician-led healthcare organization in the U.P., Marshfield Clinic Health System is ideally positioned to help lead discussions that benefit the wellbeing of the Upper Peninsula overall. This is an exciting time.”

