Advertisement

Chilly conditions until the weekend

snow
snow
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure moving through the Great Lakes has cleared out clouds for most of the U.P. However, lake effect clouds and snow will continue near Lake Superior along the northwest wind belts. It’s also allowed chilly conditions to develop. Temperatures will remain below normal through Friday. Then, a warmer stretch unfolds this weekend through early next week. We will still be in an active pattern with a few clipper systems. Our next one comes tomorrow and the second one moves through Saturday into Sunday. Snow amounts will be low.

Today: Light snow along the northwest wind belts. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: SIngle numbers west, low to mid-teens east

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow moving through from west to east

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 20°

Tuesday: Cloudy with late day snow showers

>Highs: Mid 20s

Wednesday: Lake effect snow and starting warm around 30° with temperatures decreasing during the day

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
Photo courtesy: Meijer
Justice Department secures settlement with Meijer, Inc.
A file photo of the rebuilt ski jump at Pine Mountain, the home of the Continental Cup.
What to know if you’re going to the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup

Latest News

Thursday a.m. temps from -10s to 0s, with lake effect snow continuing over the northwest belts.
Arctic chill before the weekend
icy
A brief cold stretch underway
Subzero morning lows possible Wednesday, with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts.
Chilly winds Wednesday, plus lake effect snow
windy
Windy conditions today with a strong front