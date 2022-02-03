Chilly conditions until the weekend

High pressure moving through the Great Lakes has cleared out clouds for most of the U.P. However, lake effect clouds and snow will continue near Lake Superior along the northwest wind belts. It’s also allowed chilly conditions to develop. Temperatures will remain below normal through Friday. Then, a warmer stretch unfolds this weekend through early next week. We will still be in an active pattern with a few clipper systems. Our next one comes tomorrow and the second one moves through Saturday into Sunday. Snow amounts will be low.

Today: Light snow along the northwest wind belts. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: SIngle numbers west, low to mid-teens east

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow moving through from west to east

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 20°

Tuesday: Cloudy with late day snow showers

>Highs: Mid 20s

Wednesday: Lake effect snow and starting warm around 30° with temperatures decreasing during the day

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

