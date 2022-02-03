Beauty Salon offers free hair and makeup consultations to those who are nonbinary or transitioning

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fresh Coast Beauty, based in Negaunee, is offering free hair and makeup consultations to people who are nonbinary or transitioning.

The beauty salon specializes in luxury hair and makeup, some of their services include adult and children haircuts, wedding services, and hair and makeup lessons. This week, owner Jessica Mariin Glomp, began offering free hair and makeup consultations to nonbinary and transgender people. The owner of the salon also says that her salon is a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I want to make sure that anyone sitting in my chair knows that they are seen, heard and they are important and that I’m there with them as an ally,” said owner Jessica Mariin Glomp.

Included in the consultation would be how to use and apply makeup and choose the best brands, and how to care for and style hair. To book an appointment you can visit their website here.

