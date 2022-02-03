Advertisement

Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, strong fourth-quarter sales and profits even as the online behemoth continues to contend with surging costs tied to a snarled supply chain and labor shortages.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Amazon announced it would raise the cost of annual and monthly memberships for its Prime subscription.

The company said Thursday that the price would rise from $119 to $139 annually, or from $12.99 to $14.99 monthly. The hike goes into effect Feb. 18 for new members and March 25 for those already subscribed, CNN reported.

It’s the first increase on the subscription since 2018. Amazon stated in its earning report that the increase was due to expanded Prime benefits, including more Prime Video content and expanded free same-day shipping, as well as to cover rising labor and other costs.

The company reported a profit of $14.32 billion, or $27.75 per share, for the three-month period that ended Dec. 31. That compared with a profit of $7.22 billion, or $14.09 per share, during the same period the year before.

Revenue rose 9% to $137.41 billion, the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of revenue topping $100 billion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

