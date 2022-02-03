Alger Community Food Pantry marks 10 years in operation

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger Community Food Pantry has been in operation since February of 2012.

In those 10 years, they were able to fill nearly 8,000 requests for help, which benefited over 20,000 individuals. The pantry offers grocery bags of food, hygiene, and cleaning supplies to those in need.

John Sherman-Jones, Pantry Manager and ACFP Chair, explained more.

“We also try and nourish the community spirit. And we can do that by letting people know that there are some people with other needs and we can work together to meet them.”

The pantry maintains less than 1% operating cost average, which means that for every dollar donors contribute, 99 cents goes directly for supplies to families in need.

