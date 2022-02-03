Advertisement

Alger Community Food Pantry marks 10 years in operation

10 yr anniversary of Munising food pantry
10 yr anniversary of Munising food pantry(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger Community Food Pantry has been in operation since February of 2012.

In those 10 years, they were able to fill nearly 8,000 requests for help, which benefited over 20,000 individuals. The pantry offers grocery bags of food, hygiene, and cleaning supplies to those in need.

John Sherman-Jones, Pantry Manager and ACFP Chair, explained more.

“We also try and nourish the community spirit. And we can do that by letting people know that there are some people with other needs and we can work together to meet them.”

The pantry maintains less than 1% operating cost average, which means that for every dollar donors contribute, 99 cents goes directly for supplies to families in need.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula
Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished
A file photo of the rebuilt ski jump at Pine Mountain, the home of the Continental Cup.
What to know if you’re going to the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup

Latest News

(Western Upper Peninsula Health Department logo)
Western U.P. Health Department begins mask distribution
COVID-19 vaccine
MDHHS renews call for Michiganders to get vaccinated following Moderna FDA approval
Abby Roque of Sault Ste. Marie is suiting up to compete with the USA Women’s Hockey Team in...
Sault Ste. Marie asks community to support local Olympian Abby Roque
10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation