Advertisement

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten people face federal charges stemming from an Upper Peninsula-based meth investigation.

According to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, a federal grand jury in Grand Rapids returned an indictment charging eight people from the Upper Peninsula and two people from the Detroit area with a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Some of the defendants are also charged with distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team; the Bureau of Indian Affairs; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; FBI – Safe Trails Task Force; Michigan State Police; Delta County Sheriff’s Office; Hannahville Tribal Police Department; Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police; and Troy Police Department investigated the case.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested six of the defendants. Four defendants were already in custody.

The individuals charged in the indictment are listed below:

NameResidenceAge
Tyler Allen Smith, a/k/a “Ty Ty,” a/k/a “Ty”Inkster31
Jason Earl ArnoldDetroit27
Jill Elizabeth RobertsL’Anse Indian Reservation34
John Paul Decota, Jr., a/k/a “Bub”Hannahville Indian Reservation32
Elizabeth Jean Decota, a/k/a “Biz”Escanaba34
Clifford Keith Durant, Jr.L’Anse Indian Reservation29
Shanna Marie DecotaL’Anse Indian Reservation31
Peggy Sue SwartzL’Anse Indian Reservation51
Allyson Marie DenomieL’Anse Indian Reservation28
Alexander Brandon SagatawHannahville Indian Reservation38

Five of the defendants made their initial court appearance on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maarten Vermaat; one made his initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally J. Berens. The other defendants will have their initial court appearances in the near future.

If convicted, Smith faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, Arnold and Roberts face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, Sagataw faces a maximum sentence of up to 30 years, and the other defendants face maximum sentences of up to 20 years.

A federal district court judge would impose any sentence only if the defendant pleads guilty or is found guilty by a unanimous jury and would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. View the indictment below.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
Photo courtesy: Meijer
Justice Department secures settlement with Meijer, Inc.
A file photo of the rebuilt ski jump at Pine Mountain, the home of the Continental Cup.
What to know if you’re going to the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup

Latest News

Abby Roque of Sault Ste. Marie is suiting up to compete with the USA Women’s Hockey Team in...
Sault Ste. Marie asks community to support local Olympian Abby Roque
Kits for the Super Bowl and flowers to brighten up your Valentine's Day
Coney Dogs and Roses
Kits for the Super Bowl and flowers to brighten up your Valentine's Day
Coney Dogs and Roses
Marquette City Commissioner’s Democratic opponent Joe Boogren welcomes her to the race.
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula