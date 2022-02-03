10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten people face federal charges stemming from an Upper Peninsula-based meth investigation.

According to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, a federal grand jury in Grand Rapids returned an indictment charging eight people from the Upper Peninsula and two people from the Detroit area with a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Some of the defendants are also charged with distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team; the Bureau of Indian Affairs; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; FBI – Safe Trails Task Force; Michigan State Police; Delta County Sheriff’s Office; Hannahville Tribal Police Department; Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police; and Troy Police Department investigated the case.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested six of the defendants. Four defendants were already in custody.

The individuals charged in the indictment are listed below:

Name Residence Age Tyler Allen Smith, a/k/a “Ty Ty,” a/k/a “Ty” Inkster 31 Jason Earl Arnold Detroit 27 Jill Elizabeth Roberts L’Anse Indian Reservation 34 John Paul Decota, Jr., a/k/a “Bub” Hannahville Indian Reservation 32 Elizabeth Jean Decota, a/k/a “Biz” Escanaba 34 Clifford Keith Durant, Jr. L’Anse Indian Reservation 29 Shanna Marie Decota L’Anse Indian Reservation 31 Peggy Sue Swartz L’Anse Indian Reservation 51 Allyson Marie Denomie L’Anse Indian Reservation 28 Alexander Brandon Sagataw Hannahville Indian Reservation 38

Five of the defendants made their initial court appearance on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maarten Vermaat; one made his initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally J. Berens. The other defendants will have their initial court appearances in the near future.

If convicted, Smith faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, Arnold and Roberts face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, Sagataw faces a maximum sentence of up to 30 years, and the other defendants face maximum sentences of up to 20 years.

A federal district court judge would impose any sentence only if the defendant pleads guilty or is found guilty by a unanimous jury and would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. View the indictment below.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.