Advertisement

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a California convenience store.(Source: KHSL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested.

There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt or their conditions, although Oroville’s mayor had earlier said on Facebook that five people were shot at the convenience store site.

There’s also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
Photo courtesy: Meijer
Justice Department secures settlement with Meijer, Inc.
A file photo of the rebuilt ski jump at Pine Mountain, the home of the Continental Cup.
What to know if you’re going to the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden steps up fight against ‘iron pipeline’ of illegal guns
Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing
Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns.
Man, grandson catch 2 sniper rifles while magnet fishing in Miami
More than two-thirds of the country's 40 most populous cities saw more homicides last year than...
Biden plans to combat rising gun violence
Pentagon officials say U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism...
US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead