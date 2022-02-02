What to know when purchasing Valentine’s Day flowers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lutey’s Flower Shop in Marquette is giving some tips on what to keep in mind before purchasing flowers on Valentine’s Day.

The shop says it’s best to order early so it gives them time to prepare and make sure the delivery is on time. You should also keep in mind that roses are priced higher because of supply and demand.

Sarah Ruuska, Lutey’s Flower Shop owner, explained how to maintain flowers once you get them.

“You want to make sure you always have clean water in your vase whether you have the food packet or not, keep the water clean and trim the ends of your flowers,” said Ruuska. “If you get something delivered to you at works and you want to bring it home make sure you re-wrap it in a bag it came it because flowers freeze very easily.”

Lutey’s Flower Shop has been around for over 80 years and offers same-day flower delivery in Marquette.

