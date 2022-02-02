What to know if you’re going to the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup takes place Friday, Feb. 4 - Sunday, Feb. 6 in Iron Mountain hosted by the Kiwanis Ski Club.

This is the 82nd ski tournament at Pine Mountain, the first since 2020. Learn more about the history of Pine Mountain here.

The economic impact this event brings to the region is estimated to be around $1 million. Businesses in Dickinson County are already preparing for the festivities. You can find this weekend’s itinerary at the bottom of this page.

To gain entry to the event everyone must have a button. All button sales are final. Online sales have ended. Those interested can still purchase buttons through Thursday, Feb. 3 at local retailers including: Big Foot Liquor, Super One Foods, First National Bank Branches and Tadychs. Buttons are also sold at the gate, prices are as follows: $35 for adults, $30 for children age 11-17 and children 10 and under get free admission

Pine Mountain Road will be closed to through traffic Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6 starting at approximately 8:00 a.m. CST both days. The Kiwanis Ski Club encourages spectators to carpool because they are expecting record-setting crowds.

Be prepared for traffic changes entering & departing the ski jump complex. Spectators are encouraged to pre-purchase their Booster Buttons so they may use the express lane when entering. If exiting the parking lot prior to 2:30, drivers will only be permitted to turn right. The Kiwanis Ski Club urges people to use extreme caution when approaching gates throughout the jump complex property - many pedestrians will be on foot.

Even though ATV’s/side by sides are legal to drive on many roads in the area, they are not permitted in the ski jump parking lot.

The Kiwanis Ski Club has released “General Event Guidelines.” See below.

By 9:00 AM Saturday, Feb. 5 all vehicles in general admission parking must be parked bumper to the snowbank

By 11:00 AM Sunday ,Feb. 6 all vehicles in general admission parking must be parked bumper to the snowbank

Admission Buttons must be worn and visible at all times starting Friday, Feb. 4 - There is NO ACCESS to the top of the hill on Thursday thru Sunday of the event.

Snowmobiles & ORV’s may not ride in the parking lot. (These vehicles may park in the far NORTH end of the lot.)

Campers, RV’s and buses will all have designated parking areas. (906-396-1212)

Stereo noise must be kept to a minimum at all times.

The construction of shelters is strongly discouraged. If you find it necessary, the height must not exceed 6′0″ as a courtesy to those behind you.

Reminder – Refrigerator box type “homemade” porta johns will not be permitted.

You may not scavenge through the PRIVATE PARKING SPOTS the week after the event – many people come back to gather their gear the following week and weekend – consider it private property.

Please clean up after yourselves – DO NOT LEAVE GARBAGE OR SHELTER DEBRIS

All spectators must vacate the parking lot by 7 PM both Saturday & Sunday after the competition.

All State Laws & County Ordinances will be enforced including MIP and other alcohol-related violations.

Animals are discouraged at the complex – if you bring them, they must be on a leash – no exceptions.

No sliding on any of the hills on or adjacent to the landing hill.

Continental Cup Itinerary

February 4, 2022 - Friday

1:00 PM – Official Training 2 Rounds

February 5, 2022 - Saturday

10:00 AM – Trial Round

11:00 – PM First Round of Continental Cup Jumping Competition 1, Round 2 - 20 minutes after completion of round 1

1:00 PM – Opening Ceremony

1:30 PM – First Round of Continental Cup Jumping Competition 2, Round 2 – 20 minutes later, awards to follow competition immediately in outrun for both competitions

February 6, 2022 - Sunday

11:00 AM – Trial Round

12:15 PM – Opening Ceremony

1:00 PM – First Round of Continental Cup Jumping 3, Round 2 – 20 minutes later and awards to follow competition immediately in outrun

