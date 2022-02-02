Advertisement

UPAWS has new grooming room for the public’s pets

A dog being washed in the groom room at UPAWS
A dog being washed in the groom room at UPAWS(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has a new service for the public. They have a new self-serve grooming room.

It just opened last week and they’ve already seen some pets. You can schedule a time, to bring your furry friend in, and groom them yourself. UPAWS staff say there’s no charge, but donations are accepted and appreciated.

“This was the goal, to open up to the public so that they could have the opportunity to bring in their animals and use our grooming room and we have all the supplies there for them and it’s free, it’s just an opportunity that we can give back to the community and if they would like to give a donation that’s great and if not, that’s ok as well because we’re just trying to help our local animals,” said UPAWS Executive Director, Bill Brutto.

The grooming supplies are provided or you can bring your own. The grooming room is generally available in the afternoon hours at UPAWS in Sands Township.

