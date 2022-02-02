Two Republicans announce campaign for 108th State House District Seat

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another Republican has announced plans to run for the 108th State House District. Current State Rep. Beau LaFave can’t run again because of term limits. The new 108th district includes all of Delta, Luce, Menominee and Schoolcraft counties, plus western portions of Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

Casey Hoffman, a young lawyer from Menominee, and Mark Simon, an NMU Hall of Fame basketball player, will likely face each other in the Republican Primary this August for the 108th State House District Seat.

Mark Simon announced his campaign Tuesday morning at the Watermark Restaurant in Menominee. As a car salesman from Menominee, Simon says he’s not running to advance a political career.

“I’m not going to quit doing this job to campaign for another one. So going forward, you’re going to get all four corners from me, right until the whistle blows,” he said.

Simon says he’s pro-law enforcement and a pro-life Christian. Some of his big motivations for running include keeping the second amendment, drug abuse, kids’ safety in school and protecting the environment.

“The environment is our biggest asset, other than the people. We always gotta make sure we keep that in mind,” said Simon.

Casey Hoffman announced his campaign before the holiday season. Also a pro-life Christian, Hoffman says if elected, he would be the first openly gay Republican in the Michigan State Legislature. One of his main goals is to eliminate Michigan’s income tax.

“I think we pay for that by having the money that would normally be obtained in income taxes be spent in our sales tax and I think that maybe we can also leverage our marijuana tax a little bit to help pay for what that doesn’t cover,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman says he values loving others and wants his campaign to reflect that. He also believes his age sets him apart.

“When I am the same age as my primary opponent, it will be the year 2048. 2048 - that’s a long time from now,” said Hoffman.

Both men plan to be on the ballot for the Republican Primary on August second. This will determine who advances to November’s general election.

So far, no Democrats have announced plans to run for the 108th District.

As for the term-limited LaFave, he’s hoping to be the Republicans’ Secretary of State nominee in November. That will be decided at the state Republican Party Convention in April.

