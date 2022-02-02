Advertisement

Stricter rules put in place for marijuana-infused edibles packaging

Marijuana product packaging will look different now to avoid kids confusing edibles for a safe snack.
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you use cannabis, the products you’re buying might look different.

Michigan has new, stricter rules for marijuana packaging. The goal is to make products less appealing to minors.

Just in case there is a package of THC-infused gummies around the house, Michigan marijuana regulators want their labels to be crystal clear, to eliminate any confusion.

“There’s been a couple of focuses really,” Marijuana Regulatory Agency Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo, said. Looking at individuals who may not be of reading age and what the package may look like to them. Then, those who are of reading age and can read the labels and ensuring that there’s clarity there.”

Starting Wednesday, The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) will have new requirements for cannabis packaging.

“No food, no shapes, no animals, no cartoons, no pictures of people. All of that has to be removed and covered,” Higher Love Cannabis Retail Director, Sabina Lone, said. “Additionally, the ‘Cannabis-infused’ has to be the same size as the word ‘treats’. So, they increased the font right here.”

Any non-compliant packaging cannot be sold to customers.

“We’ve been given three options: to re-sticker the package, destroy the cannabis or send it back to the processor,” Lone said.

Fire Station Cannabis Company CEO Stosh Wasik says this process will add some extra daily work for the next few weeks, but it’s all worth it.

“After we repackage everything, I think it will all be better in the end and it’s all in the name of protecting the children in the communities we provide cannabis for,” Wasik said.

If marijuana sellers do not follow the new guidance, the MRA can issue a fine or suspend the retailer’s license, depending on each circumstance.

