Ribbon ceremony welcomes new era of ski jumping to Dickinson County

Kiwanis Ski Club members, and past Pine Mountain jumpers celebrated the opening of the new facility
Former Pine Mountain ski jumpers gather as Kiwanis Ski Club President Nick Blagec (center) cuts...
Former Pine Mountain ski jumpers gather as Kiwanis Ski Club President Nick Blagec (center) cuts the ribbon(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcomes a new generation of ski jumping in Dickinson County.

The Kiwanis Ski Club hosted a small ceremony to recognize ski jumping in the U.P. and officially opened the new jump. Ski legends like Willie Erickson, Gary Sparpana, Butch Wedin, and Nita England were in attendance.

The ski jump was built in 2020, but because of the pandemic, no one has used the jump yet. Gundlach Champion Inc. built the jump, and the project manager says tearing the old jump down was emotional.

“It was difficult. All the old-timers from Pine Mountain were around basically every day watching us work. It brought tears to their eyes to see the old one come down. Some of the old pieces of wood, the Kiwanis Ski Club was able to salvage everything,” said Tom Verrette, Gundlach Champion Inc. Project Manager & Estimator.

Verrette says the wood was used to make picture frames and mementos. Thursday morning, the first skier will jump off the tower to commemorate a new era.

