New Pine Mountain ski jump is safer and more efficient

Some improvements already done include the jump is made of fiberglass and steel, instead of wood and steel, there’s a new warming shack for athletes, and maintenance technology is improved.
View from atop the Pine Mountain ski jump, around 160 feet in the air
View from atop the Pine Mountain ski jump, around 160 feet in the air(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The newly renovated Pine Mountain ski jump will see its first action.

Made of fiberglass and steel, the new Pine Mountain ski jump will host its first competition this weekend. The jump’s height hasn’t changed, but the $3.4 million project was a necessary investment.

“This was required for us to continue on and hold our certification for Continental Cup, and ultimately make us a candidate for World Cup in a future state,” said Eric Hiatt, Continental Cup Chief of Competition.

The Continental Cup Chief of Competition says the facility still needs to improve its judges and coaches’ towers before it can host a World Cup.

Some improvements already done include the jump is made of fiberglass and steel, instead of wood and steel, there’s a new warming shack for athletes, and maintenance technology is improved. Hiatt says prep work used to 14 workers over 40 hours.

“We did the same amount of work with 11 men and did it in only 13 hours of work. The jump is infinitely safer, infinitely less hard work, it was a pleasure to put the hill together,” Hiatt said.

Hiatt says with the new technology, the hill could be prepared to jump in 15 minutes. The newest equipment is a Topspeed nylon cover.

“In the previous world, we would have to cover that with Visqueen with about 10 men when it’s blowing 20 miles per hour to allow snow to fall off of it,” Hiatt explained. “Then let the snowfall off, and then pull the Visqueen off. You can now push a singular button and it rolls up and rolls down, and the snow slides off of it.”

The start of the journey for the competitors begins at the base of the jump. They will climb all 10 flights to the top. After climbing 100 stairs they’ll reach the top.

Visibility from the top is about 13 miles long. The hill is ready to go, all that’s needed now is the jumpers.

