Michigan prisons affected by lack of correctional employees

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Across the United States, workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 47.4 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021.

This is no different for correctional workers, and it’s affecting Michigan prisons. “It is a challenge, it is a big challenge,” Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said. “Currently, we’re at 770 vacancies statewide after the enrollment of our current academy which is over 200.”

Tuesday, the Michigan State Senate Oversight Committee heard testimony from the Michigan Department of Corrections about its lack of correctional employees. 38th District State Senator Ed McBroom says the department needs to do more to hire and retain staff. “Director, it didn’t start under you at all, and like I said I feel like we are behind [the] eight ball in severity,” Senator McBroom said to Director Washington as the meeting concluded.

Besides the COVID-19 pandemic, the MDOC says factors like mandatory overtime, a dangerous work environment, widespread staff unwellness, and negative impressions of correctional officers and law enforcement are causing shortages.

It says the biggest factor, however, is something else. “The labor market has also become more competitive, with many potential candidates looking for increased flexibility in their work, which, again isn’t really an option for the Department of Corrections,” Washington said.

Additionally, another possible explanation is that workers are no longer willing to put up with working conditions and pay that they see as inadequate.

Senator McBroom thinks the department has to figure out how to give employees better work-life balance while solving the current staffing shortage. A very difficult task.

“How do we get out from behind the eight ball that we’re in, metaphorically speaking, where people want more agency?,” McBroom said. “You need to be able to offer more agency, but we can’t get there with the shortage we have right now.”

The MDOC says it will continue to collect data from optional exit interviews to figure out why workers are leaving.

The State Senate Oversight Committee plans to meet again with the department in three weeks to further discuss staffing issues at Michigan prisons.

