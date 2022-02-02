Marquette County public libraries voice concerns over increasing book bans in schools

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County public libraries are concerned about school book bans increasing across the U.S.

The practice is in the national spotlight after Tennessee’s McMinn County Board of Education voted unanimously on Jan. 10 to remove a graphic novel about the Holocaust from its district’s curriculum. The board cited concerns over ‘vulgar language’ and ‘naked pictures’ of women as reasons for the decision.

Banning books is not a new practice, but it is an unnerving one. “The banning of ‘Maus’ in Tennessee, in the one county’s school district, is part of a disturbing, growing trend in America,” Negaunee Public Library Director Jessica Holman said.

This trend is currently threatening Texas, where State Representative Matt Krause has recently put over 800 books on a watch list, many of which deal with racial and LGBTQ issues. It is also affecting Oklahoma, where State Senator Rob Standridge filed a bill in Dec. that, if passed, would ban certain books from school libraries.

Marquette’s Peter White Public Library says bans like this one take away students’ right to read what they choose. “It’s really important for students and youth in our community to have materials that represent their voices, and what we’re seeing is a targeted effort to remove those voices from collections from schools and public libraries,” Peter White Public Library Director Andrea Ingmire said.

The book was written and illustrated by American-Jewish author Art Spiegelman, whose late father was a Holocaust survivor. ‘Maus’ won a Pulitzer Prize in 1992 for its story of a Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust. It depicts characters as animals to make the subject easier to approach.

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library thinks bans like this one also make it tougher for kids to learn about heavy historical topics at school. “It takes away an opportunity for young readers, but really any reader, to deal with a difficult subject in a way [where] there’s maybe [an] easier door to open into that difficult subject,” Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library Librarian Kelsey Boldt said.

Holman, who is also the librarian at Marquette Township’s North Star Montessori Academy, says one colleague is now rushing to teach ‘Maus,’ fearing it could be banned at their school. “I even know [colleagues] who are teaching about Martin Luther King Jr. just in case that’s pulled from the curriculum,” Holman said.

All three Marquette County libraries say they have not really had an issue with people contacting them about banning books.

Each hope that it stays that way so children and adults alike are not limited, and have the option to read whatever they’d like.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.