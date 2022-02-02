Advertisement

Marquette County nonprofit gave $106,000 to cancer patients in 2021

Cancer Care of Marquette County
Cancer Care of Marquette County(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cancer Care of Marquette County has been helping cancer patients cover expenses since 1958. They gave $106,000 to cancer patients in the year 2021.

A large portion of the donations this year came from United Way of Marquette County and the Superior Health Foundation, along with other local foundations and businesses.

David Poirier, Cancer Care of Marquette County, President, and Patient Care Coordinator explained more.

“So what we try to do is relieve some of all of the financial burden that goes along with their treatments so they can concentrate on their everyday living and family activities and getting better.”

The donations help cancer patients with medical and travel expenses, the organization says this is the largest amount they have ever been able to provide.

If you would like to make a donation to Cancer Care of Marquette County, you can click here.

