Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Commissioner, and longtime clean energy and youth advocate Jenn Hill kicked off her campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th House District ahead of the 2022 election, Wednesday.

Michigan’s new 109th District encompasses parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula including Alger, Baraga, Marquette Counties, and part of Dickinson County and the cities of Ishpeming, Marquette, Munising and Negaunee.

“As someone whose family moved four times before I was 9-years-old and knows all too well the stress of sitting at the kitchen table, deciding which bills we could afford to pay due to a job loss in the family, I understand the squeeze folks across the UP are feeling when it comes to making ends meet,” Hill said Tuesday. ”Meanwhile, many in Lansing are more interested in partisan bickering and don’t do enough listening or solving real problems – I’m eager to change that. I’m running for State Representative to bring people together and build stronger, healthier communities where every Yooper has a fair shot to get ahead.”

As Vice President of the Citizens Utility Board of Michigan, Hill leverages her experience to advocate for consumer-first energy policies and keep more money in Michiganders’ pockets. Taking on the UP’s high electric rates, Jenn facilitated workshops where County Commissioners from every one of the Upper Peninsula’s 15 counties sought common ground to deal with the region’s aging infrastructure. She currently works at 5 Lakes Energy, researching the most cost-effective green technologies that will not only measure up to the UP’s challenging weather but also save Yoopers money, said a press release from Hill’s campaign.

Elected to the Marquette City Commission in 2018, Hill dubs herself a problem solver who works with others to get results.

“I’ve centered my life around connecting people and resources, opening doors and overcoming challenges, to ensure no one is left behind,” Hill said. “That’s what drives me and the approach I’ll take to Lansing as I get to work to create good-paying jobs, expand access to housing, affordable healthcare and childcare, strengthen public education, prioritize climate action, and improve access to broadband. For me, this is about the people of our UP who’ve been forgotten for far too long.”

Hill grew up in the Midwest, to learn more about her visit her campaign website.

HD-109 will be a race to watch in 2022 as Governor Whitmer won the district by 10 percent and President Biden carried the district narrowly. Marquette Commissioner Jenn Hill is focused on building upon her strong base of support in the region, and communicating her forward-looking message with the voters in HD-109.

Democrat Joe Boogren, the Forsyth Township Supervisor already declared his candidacy for State Representative in May 2021. Read more about his campaign here.

