Health experts on long term COVID-19 symptoms

Many could experience symptoms like cough and fatigue
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Although most people with COVID-19 get better within weeks, some experience post-COVID conditions.

Dr. Brad Uren is an associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan. He says lingering conditions can vary.

“Very commonly we’ll see people with a persistent cough, trouble breathing especially with exercise. They’re noticing they can’t do the things that they were doing pre-infection. Some of them are having chronic chest pains they’re having a lot of discomfort in their chest that’s not found a clear explanation,” he says.

With the previous Delta variant, the symptoms were more obvious like loss of taste. Omicron’s effects have generally been less severe. LMAS District Health Department public information officer Kerry Ott says this poses new challenges.

“The problem with Omicron is that we may take it like we have the sniffles, we have a cold, but it may actually be Omicron and may spread it to someone else who may have severe results from it,” she says.

Both say plenty of rest and fluids are the key to easing some of these effects. But if the symptoms do worsen, contact your doctor or 911 in an emergency. Uren says lingering effects can be treated but that varies between people.

“There are certain things that can be used for treating cough and other symptoms but many of those are over the counter. Some people who have conditions like asthma or COPD that have specific lung issues may benefit from inhalers or other specific treatments and that’s something they need to talk to their doctor about,” Uren says.

Uren says that clinics are opening up across the country that helps treat long-haul COVID symptoms and to contact your doctor if you are concerned about lingering symptoms.

To find out more about lingering COVID symptoms you can visit the CDC site here.

