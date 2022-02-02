Harbortown Players to present “Alice in Yooperland”

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Harbortown Players are back on stage after more than a decade’s hiatus.

About 20 members have come together to produce “Alice in Yooperland” – an Ontonagon original.

“A few of the local things that are referenced in the story are Yooperlites,” said Ontonagon Theater Liaison Eric Hopper. “We mention a few local businesses like Stubb’s Museum Bar. We also talk about the Jan Tucker Deer Hunter Roundup radio program.”

The play will follow most of the traditional storyline from “Alice in Wonderland.”

However, there are some small differences.

For one, the door Alice uses to enter “Yooperland” is a mine shaft – not just a door.

Alice’s furry, mischievous companion the Cheshire Cat has also been “Yooperized” into a “Cheshire Cougar.”

Geri Hawley, who plays the cougar, is tasked with teaching Alice the ways of the UP.

“Well, I’m helpful but I have a short wick,” said Hawley. “I basically just appear to her and correct her on her use of Yooperlites. Because we don’t want her to say Yooperlites – we want her to say UV-reactive sodalite.”

Hopper says “Alice in Yooperland” could be a good start to a year of live performances at the Ontonagon Theater.

“The reason why we got this group together was partly just to have fun,” said Hopper. “But, also partly to enhance the community and get some entertainment to Ontonagon.”

You can watch the play on Feb. 18 & 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST, or on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth.

The performances will be held at the Ontonagon Theater on Steel Street in Ontonagon.

For more information, call Eric at (906) 675-1516 or head to the theater’s website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.