Hancock school builds outdoor ice rink

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock Central High School and middle school students have a new reason to get outside for some exercise.

A 40ft x 88ft ice rink has been constructed on the front lawn just outside of the school’s auditorium.

The idea for the sheet of ice was headed by physical education teacher, Stacy Bussiere, who wanted a way for the kids to get outside activity and fresh air even in the winter months.

High school principal, Chris Salani, suggested using an actual rink manufacture’s kit, which included 18-inch-high boards and a liner from the NiceRink company. The cost of the materials for the project, along with shovels and hoses totaling over $5000.00, were covered in full by the Hancock Public Schools Foundation.

Bussiere said the rink will be used for Wing Ding activities, JV Hockey team building, boot hockey, figure skating and other events for the students. Bussiere believes the kids will benefit from the exercise, as well as, learning the process of building and maintaining an outdoor rink and the teamwork that is needed to do so. The rink materials are said to have a 10-year lifespan.

Hancock Public Schools want to thank the Hancock and South Range Fire Departments, the City of Hancock and the Hancock Public Schools Foundation for making the project a reality.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.