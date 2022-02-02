Couple who ran 227 miles to raise support to stop the use of Line 3 spending winter in U.P.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The downstate couple running 227 miles to raise support to stop the use of Line 3 has completed that goal. Brandon Garlow and his wife, Fiona Byrne-Ryan started their journey called, running into a new earth, on October 1, 2021. That’s after selling their house and many of their belongings.

Now they’re spending their winter in Marquette County on private property. The 227 miles represent the 227 fresh bodies of water that line 3 passes through as it stretches from Canada to Wisconsin.

“It’s easy to sit on the couch and be complacent of what’s going on but as soon as you step foot outside, step foot into the forest, running along the trails you really see how close we are to nature, we are a part of nature ourselves,” Garlow said.

The couple also has a new venture called Truthfully Living. It’s a community where members can share their life experiences and a space to open up and heal spiritually. You can find the couple’s YouTube channel here.

