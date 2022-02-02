Chilly winds Wednesday, plus lake effect snow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The winter thaw kicking off February 2022 in the U.P. is short-lived, with a strong northwesterly wind flowing into the region for a return to subfreezing chills to the region plus lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts Wednesday -- 2″ or more snowfall is possible for the northwest wind belt locations of the Copper Country and Eastern U.P.

View NWS alerts in effect here.

The northwesterly jet stream pattern returns over Western Canada to drive cold air and a series of clipper systems to Upper Michigan during the second half of the week.

Wednesday, Groundhog Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 0s to 10 (colder interior west)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 0s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; breezy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a.m. snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening snow; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

