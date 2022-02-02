Advertisement

Chilly winds Wednesday, plus lake effect snow

Subzero morning lows possible Wednesday, with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts.
Chilly winds Wednesday, plus lake effect snow
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The winter thaw kicking off February 2022 in the U.P. is short-lived, with a strong northwesterly wind flowing into the region for a return to subfreezing chills to the region plus lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts Wednesday -- 2″ or more snowfall is possible for the northwest wind belt locations of the Copper Country and Eastern U.P.

View NWS alerts in effect here.

The northwesterly jet stream pattern returns over Western Canada to drive cold air and a series of clipper systems to Upper Michigan during the second half of the week.

Wednesday, Groundhog Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 0s to 10 (colder interior west)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 0s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; breezy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a.m. snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening snow; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Harri walked away from work crew in Calumet.
Houghton County Jail inmate in custody after walking away from work crew in Calumet
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A possible campground site off County Road 480
Negaunee seeks $3.683M grant for campground, ORV/snowmobile trailhead
Diana Lewitzke was appointed as the Village of Laurium Manager
Laurium hires new village manager
UP Sled Dog Association adjusts some indoor UP200 events due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

windy
Windy conditions today with a strong front
February 2022 in the U.P. begins mild and windy Tuesday, with southerly gusts over 35 mph.
Winter thaw cometh, but stirred in by powerful winds
warm up
Warmer pattern ramps up
Cold snap after warm air moves in
Cold snap after warm air moves in