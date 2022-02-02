Advertisement

A brief cold stretch underway

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez's 2/2/2022 forecast
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In the wake of yesterday’s front, we’re now seeing a colder air mass move in. Temperatures will trend below normal through the end of the week before milder air moves in next week. During this time our pattern will be progressive. We will have two clipper systems move through with light snow accumulations. The next one comes on Friday and the second on Saturday into Sunday.

Today: Lake effect snow continues along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mainly teens

Thursday: Very cold morning with temperatures in the -10s below zero. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers in the east

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow showers during the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Around 20°, temperatures decreasing during the day

Monday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mainly teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, milder with snow showers during the day

>Highs: Mid 20s

