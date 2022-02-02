Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Harri walked away from work crew in Calumet.
Houghton County Jail inmate in custody after walking away from work crew in Calumet
Water Tower at K.I. Sawyer
13 buildings at K.I. Sawyer set to be demolished
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Members of Escanaba's MoBuddies program. (WLUC Photo)
Superintendent: No changes coming to Esky’s mentorship program
City of Houghton warns snowmobilers to stay off ice near Portage Lift Bridge

Latest News

Many could experience symptoms like cough and fatigue.
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
This comes after Tennessee’s McMinn County Board of Education voted unanimously to remove...
Marquette County public libraries voice concerns over increasing book bans in schools
The downstate couple running 227 miles to raise support to stop the use of Line 3 has completed...
Couple who ran 227 miles to raise support to stop the use of Line 3 spending winter in U.P.
A large portion of the donations this year came from United Way of Marquette County and the...
Marquette County nonprofit gives $106,000 to cancer patients in 2021
'Maus' parts one and two, there are four parts to the 'Maus' graphic novel, all which can be...
Marquette County public libraries voice concerns over increasing book bans in schools