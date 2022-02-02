Arctic chill before the weekend

The U.P. weather forecast the next seven days flows in line with Punxsutawney Phil’s long winter outlook. Cold and snowy conditions complement outdoor recreation and events into the weekend, as the northwesterly jet stream steers in Arctic air and a series of clipper systems towards Upper Michigan.

Lake effect snow continues through Thursday night over the northwest wind belt locations -- 1″ to 4″ possible, especially near the Lake Superior shores in the Eastern U.P. Wind chills from 0s to -20s possible Thursday and Friday until temperatures trend towards the seasonal range in the weekend.

View NWS alerts in effect here.

Next week, the jet stream shifts from the southwest to deliver milder temperatures to Upper Michigan, with possible highs in the 30s on Tuesday.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 0s-10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20

Monday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon snow; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

