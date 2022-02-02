Annual Honey Bear Classic starts this weekend to Powell Township

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Honey Bear Classic is set to kick off this weekend in Big Bay. Participants can sign up online and ski or snowshoe the Big Bay Pathway trails on their own time from this Saturday through February 13.

They are encouraged to time themselves completing the trails and upload it online. Prizes will be available for those who qualify. The event is a fundraiser for the trails.

“This is a fundraiser for the Big Bay Pathway and the other trails in Powell Township, it’s also just a really good time to get together and celebrate trails, to celebrate winter to join in camaraderie those of us who love the snow and wish we had more,” said Honey Bear Classic Co-Organizer, Marcia Gonstead.

There are three different races you can participate in. The Honey Bear funski, classic self-timed ski and the snowshoe trek. Saturday February 12 is the in-person Honey Bear Celebration at the trailhead.

