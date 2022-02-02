Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique selling Shirley’s Suds goat’s milk products

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fellas, still looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your special lady? Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique has a variety of homemade options for you.

And what lady doesn’t love to be pampered? Shirley’s Suds has a variety of all-natural, scented bath products.

Watch the video below to check out the supply and hear about the many uses of goat’s milk soap.

Soap maker Christina Codd tells TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the benefits and uses of her all-natural goat's milk soap.

Shirley’s Suds soap maker Christina Codd shares how the soap is made...

Soap maker Christina Codd shares how her goat's milk soap goes from goat to shelf.

You can visit Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique at 315 S Front Street in Marquette. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 AM to 6 AM.

