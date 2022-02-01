Winter thaw cometh, but stirred in by powerful winds

February 2022 in the U.P. begins with a winter thaw -- temperatures in the low to mid 30s expected through Tuesday. But with the accelerated warming comes accelerating wind speeds from the south ahead of a Canadian Prairies clipper system. Gusts can range from 30 to 50 mph, producing road hazards in the form of drifting snow (low visibility). Light snowfall mainly expected from the Tuesday system, up to 1″. Then, with the transition to lake effect snow Wednesday through Thursday, an additional 2″ or more snowfall is possible for the northwest wind belt locations of the Copper Country and Eastern U.P.

The northwesterly jet stream pattern returns over Western Canada to drive cold air and a series of clipper systems to Upper Michigan during the second half of the week.

Tuesday, Lunar New Year: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; windy with winds south through west gusting from 30 to 50 mph

>Highs: 30s ... then dropping to the 10s-20s in the afternoon from west to east

Wednesday, Groundhog Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 10

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 0s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; breezy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a.m. snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20

