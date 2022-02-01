Advertisement

Windy conditions today with a strong front

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez's 2-1-2022 morning forecast
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Gusty southerly winds will continue as a strong front passes across the area today. Gusts for most areas will be around 35mph but will exceed 40mph in the Keweenaw. High temperatures will reach max before the passage of the front during the morning and then slowly drop during the day. Light lake effect snow develops along the west and northwest wind belts by the end of the day through tomorrow. A colder air mass sets in for the rest of the week. Then, a few more weak clipper system will bring light snow to the area on Friday and on the weekend. Otherwise, a winter storm will bring wet heavy accumulating snow for counties in the Lower Peninsula tomorrow through Thursday!

Today: Windy, warm, and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s west, low to mid-30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy, colder with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: SIngle numbers west, low teens east

Thursday: Lake effect snow in the northerly wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers

Friday: Cloudy with widespread light snow

>Highs: Single number to low teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper teens

Sunday: Overcast with widespread light snow

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lingering snow in the north

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

